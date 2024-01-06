close_game
News / Trending / ‘Silent baraat’: Wedding party dances wearing headphones, video sparks debate

‘Silent baraat’: Wedding party dances wearing headphones, video sparks debate

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 06, 2024 11:44 AM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows a wedding party enjoying and dancing while wearing headphones. This unusual ‘silent’ baraat has sparked a chatter online.

A video of an unusual celebration of a baraat was shared on social media. The clip shows the wedding party with their headphones on dancing without any noise. An adaption of the ‘silent disco' concept, this move by the baraat has sparked a debate among netizens. While some appreciated it, others shared their disapproval.

The image shows the baraatis wearing headphones and dancing. (Instagram/@shefooodie)
Digital content creator and Instagram user Shiwangi Shivhare shared the video. “Never thought I'd be attending an Ae Dil hai Mushkil DJ party. Would you ever wish to be a part of such a party?” she wrote as she shared the video, referencing the silent disco of the Breakup Song used in the film.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “New age silent baraat’. Throughout the video, people are seen dancing and enjoying themselves while wearing headphones. On Instagram, the video is set to the background score of Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Take a look at this unusual celebration:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated lakhs of views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“People be like pagal ho gaya hai [Have they gone mad], but it is a good idea for the environment,” posted an Instagram user. “Not interested in this type of barat,” expressed another.

“That’s so awkward for the viewers. Like I can visualise it 'ae pagal hain sab naach rahe bina gaane ke' [Are they mad? They're dancing without music],” commented a third. “This is the best idea,” shared a fourth. “Someone as wild as me will end up breaking the headphones,” wrote a fifth.

