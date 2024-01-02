close_game
Groom, baraatis ride Yulu bikes to reach venue in Bengaluru, video goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 02, 2024 07:59 PM IST

“Baraat on Yulu bikes,” reads the caption of a video posted on Instagram that shows a wedding party travelling to the venue in e-scooters.

A video showing an unusual mode of travel of a groom and his baraat in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The clip captures them riding to the wedding venue on Yulu bikes. Since being posted, the video has prompted netizens to share varied reactions. While some were impressed, others shared that this is something that may end up causing traffic jams.

The image shows a groom riding a Yulu bike in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@traaexploreweddings)

The video was posted on an Instagram page Traaexplore Weddings. “Baraat on Yulu bike,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

What are Yulu bikes?

According to the official website of Yulu, it is a “shared electric mobility service” of “two-wheeler electric vehicles”. One can unlock a Yulu bike in a Yulu zone through a dedicated app and go for a ride.

The video opens to show the groom, dressed in traditional attire and wearing a garland made of money, sitting on a Yulu bike. He is soon followed by others. The whole group is seen laughing, singing, and cheering while riding the bikes.

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 million views. The share has also prompted varied reactions.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“And then they complain about traffic here,” wrote an Instagram user. “This looks fun,” added another. “This will get good marketing for Yulu bikes,” shared a third.

