Artist’s Gulabi Sharara ‘dance’ video goes viral on Instagram, clocks over 39 million views

Gulabi Sharara, a song by Inder Ayer, is making waves on social media. Many people are making dance videos to this Kumaoni song penned by Girish Jeena. Now, an artist has given his unique spin on the ‘Thumak Thumak’ trend inspired by this song. The artist painted not just one or two but 155 frames in eleven days to make this video. His hard work paid off, as the video went viral and was viewed over 39.2 million times. Many people have even praised him for his artwork. The ‘dance’ video to Gulabi Sharara has raked up over 2.9 million likes on Instagram. (Instagram/@art_gallery_with_amit)

“Amazing girl dance paper art to Gulabi Sarara song,” wrote Amit while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Amit colouring a sketch of a woman. But what really takes your breath away is the incredible dance sequence that he created using 155 frames. As you watch the frames unfold, you can’t help but be amazed by the dance movements.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on December 7 on Instagram. It has since then garnered more than 39 million views and over 2.9 million likes. The share has also received a plethora of comments from netizens.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this dance video:

“Bless you with abundance of happiness and joy. This is absolutely splendid. Hats off,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “No words for your art and hardwork. Keep growing.”

“This is brilliant!” joined a third.

A fourth shared, “Next level creativity.”

“The chunari step,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Mind blowing.”

Amazing, isn’t it?

