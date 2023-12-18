close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Dad and daughter ace Gulabi Sharara trend with energetic dance. Don’t miss mom’s reaction

Dad and daughter ace Gulabi Sharara trend with energetic dance. Don’t miss mom’s reaction

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 18, 2023 08:01 AM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows a daughter dancing to Gulabi Sharara with her dad. Her mom is seen sitting in the background, watching the performance.

The lively beats of Gulabi Sharara have taken over Instagram. You may have seen many dancing to this song, and there is a new performance on the list. A father and daughter aced the trend with their amazing performance on this viral track. Many people were impressed by the performance, with some saying that theirs is the ‘best dance on the trend’.

The image shows a daughter dancing to Gulabi Sharara with her dad. (Instagram/@sunithakka1)
The image shows a daughter dancing to Gulabi Sharara with her dad. (Instagram/@sunithakka1)

In a video shared on Instagram, actor Chandu K is seen dancing with his daughter Yodha Kandrathi. They are seen dancing in their house, with Kandrathi's mom sitting in the background and watching the performance. What makes the video even more beautiful to watch is her reaction.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: Teacher joins students to dance to viral song Gulabi Sharara. Watch

Take a look at this dance video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 3.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. People posted appreciative comments while reacting to the dance video.

Also Read: 'Trend winner': BTS 'dances' to hit song Gulabi Sharara. Watch

Here’s how people reacted to the performance of the dad and his daughter:

“Dad stole the show. Best dance seen on this trend,” wrote an Instagram user. “Both of you are so cute,” added another. “Nice and best duo,” praised a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out