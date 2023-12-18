Dad and daughter ace Gulabi Sharara trend with energetic dance. Don’t miss mom’s reaction

The lively beats of Gulabi Sharara have taken over Instagram. You may have seen many dancing to this song, and there is a new performance on the list. A father and daughter aced the trend with their amazing performance on this viral track. Many people were impressed by the performance, with some saying that theirs is the ‘best dance on the trend’. The image shows a daughter dancing to Gulabi Sharara with her dad. (Instagram/@sunithakka1)

In a video shared on Instagram, actor Chandu K is seen dancing with his daughter Yodha Kandrathi. They are seen dancing in their house, with Kandrathi's mom sitting in the background and watching the performance. What makes the video even more beautiful to watch is her reaction.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at this dance video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 3.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. People posted appreciative comments while reacting to the dance video.

Here’s how people reacted to the performance of the dad and his daughter:

“Dad stole the show. Best dance seen on this trend,” wrote an Instagram user. “Both of you are so cute,” added another. “Nice and best duo,” praised a third.