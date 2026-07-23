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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, July 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 23:11:54 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Niladri Utsav 2026: Cultural Festival – Indian Classical Dance & Music Performances

    Gram it: It’s monsoon in Delhi, and the city’s skyline is putting on a spectacular show. Following recent rainfall, air pollution levels have dropped significantly over the past few days, drastically improving visibility. The result is clear blue skies across several parts of the NCR, including this view from Noida. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy skies over the next six days. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: It’s monsoon in Delhi, and the city’s skyline is putting on a spectacular show. Following recent rainfall, air pollution levels have dropped significantly over the past few days, drastically improving visibility. The result is clear blue skies across several parts of the NCR, including this view from Noida. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents can expect cloudy skies over the next six days. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    Where: Shri Jagannath Mandir (Opposite Gate No 1 of Thyagraj Stadium), Thyagraj Nagar

    When: July 16 to 28

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Nrutyaarpana – Devotion Through Odissi Dance

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Pehli Tareekh (Director: Richa Nanda) & Memories of a Kiss (Directors: Harsh Agarwal, Aditya Grover & Aakash Prabhakar)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.allevents.in

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Toba Tek Singh by Saadat Hasan Manto (Director: Arjun Sahni)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 24

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Music Appreciation Promotion | Asha Bhosle: Voice, Performance and Musical Legacy Ft. Shikha Jinghan (speaker) & Prof Ashwini Deshpande (chair)

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

    When: July 24

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Third Week (Director: Jordi Torrent)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: July 24

    Timing: 6pm to 8.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being) – Artworks by Tyeb Mehta (Curator: Roobina Karode)

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    When: July 22 to 26

    Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Create, Scent, and Sooth – Soap Making

    Where: Cafe Coffee Day, Hotel Chorus, B-49, Connaught Place

    When: July 24

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Let Your Stories Meet Mine Ft. Nishant Tanwar

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 24

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Weaves of India Festival – Celebration of India's 116 Handwoven Heritage Weaves

    Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath

    When: July 24 to August 7

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 24, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 24, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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