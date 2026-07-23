Centre ready for talks on paper leaks in Parliament, but Oppn creating disruptions: UP BJP chief

Pankaj Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and Union MoS for finance, on Thursday said the Centre is prepared to discuss all the issues in Parliament, but the Opposition’s objective is not discussion but to create disruptions and spread confusion. Pankaj Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and Union MoS for finance. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state unit office here, he said, “Earlier, the opposition attempted to spread confusion in the country on constitutional amendments and electoral reforms. The government clarified all the facts through detailed discussions in Parliament.”

“The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak or any other issue on the floor of the House, but the opposition does not want Parliament to function. Congress leaders in their statement have made it clear that the opposition’s agenda is not discussion but disruption,” Chaudhary added.

Reacting to the Congress protest outside the PM’s residence in Delhi, he said, “No political party has staged a sit-in in front of the Prime Minister’s residence. The PM does not lead a party, but is head of the country. Congress is indulging in the lowest level of politics. Rahul Gandhi is not practising parliamentary politics but camera politics. He is resorting to such political demonstrations to regain lost support base.”

“BJP considers the country’s youth to be the future of the nation. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, youth power is at the centre of all the policies of the Union government. As soon as irregularities in the NEET exam were reported, the government immediately cancelled the exam and re-conducted it, the results of which have been declared. The government is fully sensitive and committed to the future of students,” Chaudhary added.

“The welfare of students is the PM’s top priority. He has directed the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure swift and severe punishment for the culprits in all paper leak cases. The PM had clarified that anyone who tampers with the future of the youth will not be spared,” he said.

“This is the time to address students’ problems, not to engage in politics. If the opposition has any suggestions for resolving the issues of paper leaks, they should present them during the parliamentary debate. The government is fully prepared to discuss the matter,” the UP BJP chief added.

Earlier, several paper leaks occurred even during the Congress regime, while the Modi government has taken strong legal and administrative steps to ensure a leak-proof examination system.