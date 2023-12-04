'Trend winner': BTS 'dances' to hit song Gulabi Sharara. Watch

Fan-made videos of South Korean boyband BTS ‘dancing’ to numerous popular Hindi songs often go viral on social media. These skillfully edited clips amuse many, and now, another such video of BTS 'dancing' to the song Gulabi Sharara has taken over social media by storm. Snapshot of BTS 'dancing' to the song.

The amusing modification was crafted by the Instagram account 'san-scarry-posts.' It ingeniously pairs BTS' dance moves from the original clip, set to the song Boy With Luv, with the lively beats of Gulabi Sharara in their edit. As the peppy beats of this song plays, BTS' dance steps perfectly match to the beats.

Watch the video of BTS dancing to Gulabi Sharara here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has more than two lakh views. The share also has more than 37,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were impressed by this edit.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "How does this choreography fit every song."

A second commented, "This is their universal song I swear, The choreography fits with every, every song whatever the language is!"

"Winner of this trend," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Hilarious, yet mesmerizing."

Many others also reacted to the clip using heart emojis.