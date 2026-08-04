Meta's global team in India tomorrow: Govt amid row over PM Modi's reel removal

The government on Tuesday said it will raise a number of issues, including lapses in tackling of CSAM (Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material), as well as wrongful action on prominent account during the upcoming meeting with Meta's global team. Govt summons Meta global team in India on August 5-6, says IT Secretary S Krishnan. (REUTERS)

IT Secretary S Krishnan said that a company at the forefront of technology should have been able to make its systems work as they are supposed to.

Meta's global team will be in India on August 5 and 6, Krishnan added.

It was not immediately clear who will be part of the team that will travel to India. There have been demands by the ruling party BJP's leaders for a personal apology by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

What led to the summoning? This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook reel addressing India's youth and promising stringent action against paper leaks, was briefly restricted on the platform.

The ministry further said that Meta has been under regulatory scrutiny over CSAM in paid advertisements on Instagram. The government had earlier slapped a notice on Meta over the issue, news agency PTI reported.

"There are a range of issues...the CSAM issue was raised, so what measures have been taken regarding that, and synthetically generated information ... to what extent that is being looked at. Then, of course, for prominent personalities, when they have verified accounts, if content has to be taken down, there have to be safeguards...all of these will be the issues," Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of an independent multimodal AI evaluation platform by AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI.

"We would like to understand from them (Meta) as to why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what are the challenges," Krishnan added.

‘Zuckerberg should apologise or…’ The chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Nishikant Dubey, on Monday said Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg should apologise for the temporary removal of PM Modi’s Facebook reel, warning that the company could otherwise lose the “safe harbour” protection available to intermediaries under Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“Meta’s mindset is to destabilise the country. PM Modi’s video was taken down from 12.30 am to 5 am. This is a very serious issue. Our committee has said two things — the apology must come from Mark Zuckerberg or else we will take back the safe harbour given to Meta under Section 79,” Dubey told reporters.

‘Algorithmic error’: Meta Responding to the criticism, Meta apologised, attributing the removal to an algorithmic error, an MP said.

“An executive of Meta apologised for taking down PM Modi’s video from Facebook. He said there was some algorithm mistake. He also assured next time it won’t be repeated and that Meta will amend their algorithm,” one MP said.

Meta did not respond to HT’s request for comment.