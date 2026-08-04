The curious case of Vinicius Jr: Why his contract saga mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure

Vinicius Jr finds himself at a crucial stage of his career, with his long-term future at Real Madrid becoming one of the biggest talking points in football. Widely regarded as one of the world's finest players, the Brazilian winger has established himself as a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, playing for a club of Real Madrid's stature also means individual demands do not always come first. With just a year remaining on his current contract, Vinicius is reportedly seeking improved terms that reflect his importance to the team and his contributions over the years. Many believe those expectations are justified given his performances and success with the club. However, Real Madrid also have Kylian Mbappe on their books, making it difficult to hand both players similar contracts. Club president Florentino Perez has built a reputation for taking a firm stance during negotiations and has rarely altered his approach, even when dealing with some of the biggest stars in football. As a result, Vinicius' contract situation remains far from straightforward. Vinicius Jr could become Real Madrid's next blockbuster exit after Ronaldo (AFP)

Real Madrid's back-to-back trophyless seasons have prompted a series of bold decisions as the club looks to regain its place at the top of European football. The Spanish giants parted ways with Xabi Alonso before he could complete a full season in charge, while their gamble on Alvaro Arbeloa also failed to deliver the desired results. As a consequence, Madrid have turned to Jose Mourinho in the hope that the experienced Portuguese manager can restore the club's winning identity.

The club have already completed several marquee signings and continue to pursue more reinforcements, but Vinicius Jr's contract situation remains one of the biggest issues on their agenda. Losing a player of his calibre would be a significant blow, yet Real Madrid have never shied away from making difficult decisions when contract negotiations reach a deadlock. The biggest example remains Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning move to Juventus in 2018. Despite everything he achieved at the club, Madrid and president Florentino Perez were unwilling to meet the financial demands required to extend his stay, leading to one of the most surprising transfers in football history.

Vinicius is not Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has already cemented his place among the club's modern legends. At just 26, he remains one of the most sought-after players in world football, with reigning Premier League champions Arsenal reportedly monitoring his situation closely, according to multiple English and Spanish reports.

Mourinho's return to Real Madrid could further complicate Vinicius' future at the club. The Portuguese manager has traditionally demanded discipline and defensive commitment from every player in his side, particularly from his wide forwards. In a system that relies heavily on collective organisation, it is difficult to accommodate multiple attackers who contribute little defensively. With Kylian Mbappe coming off a sensational FIFA World Cup and widely regarded as one of the game's most decisive players, Real Madrid may view the Frenchman as the safer long-term investment.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has just a year remaining on his contract, and reports suggest Arsenal are prepared to offer more than €100 million to secure his signature. From Madrid's perspective, cashing in now could be a more sensible option than risking another contract saga. The club will be keen to avoid a repeat of the Kylian Mbappe situation at Paris Saint-Germain, where the French superstar eventually left as a free agent after years of uncertainty over his future.

Real Madrid or Arsenal? For Vinicius, extending his stay at Real Madrid would strengthen his chances of becoming a one-club legend, following in the footsteps of icons such as Raul and Iker Casillas. However, remaining at the Bernabeu may also require him to adapt parts of his game to suit Mourinho's tactical demands. At a stage of his career when he is chasing the Ballon d'Or and looking to establish himself among football's all-time greats, that adjustment could prove significant.

A move to Arsenal, on the other hand, would open an exciting new chapter. Having already won every major trophy with Real Madrid, Vinicius would have the opportunity to lead another ambitious project. Fresh off their Premier League triumph, the Gunners are now focused on conquering Europe, and a player with Vinicius' Champions League pedigree could provide a major boost. That said, Mikel Arteta would also need to tweak his tactical setup to maximise the Brazilian's strengths.