What if Michael Jackson sang Benny Dayal’s Aadat Se Majboor? Salim Merchant reacts to AI-generated crossover

Benny Dayal sang the song Aadat se Majboor eleven years ago for the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl featuring actors Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. Have you ever wondered how it would sound if Michael Jackson sang it? Well, a musician gave a makeover to this song in Michael Jackson’s voice with the help of AI, and the result is a treat to the ears. Singer Salim Merchant, who composed this song with his brother Sulaiman Merchant, was impressed with the unexpected crossover and reacted to the video. Actor Celina Jaitly and Chef Kunal Kapur also couldn’t resist commenting on the video. The AI-made video featuring Benny Dayal’s Aadat Se Majboor in Michael Jackson’s voice is a treat to the ears. (Instagram/@anshuman.sharma1)

“If Michael Jackson sang Bollywood songs. Made Aadat se Majboor by @salimsulaimanmusic in MJ’s iconic style using the amazing @sumedhshindey’s voice with AI, hope ya’ll like it!” wrote musician Anshuman Sharma while sharing the video on Instagram.

Mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde sang the song which was transformed into Michael Jackson’s voice using AI.

Tune in to listen to Aadat Se Majboor in Michael Jackson’s voice here:

After listening to the song, Salim Merchant commented, “Crazy. You guys are so insanely talented. Amazing.”

Celina Jaitly also loved this crossover. She expressed, “Very cool! Love it,” while Kunal Kapur exclaimed, “Superb!”

Check out how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Best thing I’ve heard today,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Too crazy. Beautifully done.”

“Bro, wow, I am his fan, and I can tell you did it so well, it sounds like him,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “That hee hee hits differently.”

“So much talent in one video,” chimed in a fifth.

How do you rate this crossover on a scale of 1 to 10?