Pakistani singer’s soul-touching rendition of Kailash Kher’s Saiyyan has people’s hearts

A video of a Pakistani singer’s rendition of an Indian song was shared on social media. The clip shows the singer performing a soul-touching rendition of the popular song Saiyyan. What is even more incredible is that he is performing while standing in an area covered in dense snow. The image shows Pakistani singer Jaffer Shah whose rendition of Kailash Kher’s Saiyyan stunned people. (Instagram/@jeemsejaffer)

Instagram user and singer Jaffer Shah, hailing from Pakistan, shared the video. “Bat to tujh se hoti nahi bus Yad tujhe hi karta hun [Though I don’t speak with you, I always think of you],” he wrote as he posted the video.

The clip opens to show him standing on an area surrounded by tall trees. In the video, he is seen singing without any instruments. His melodious voice will likely leave you impressed.

Take a look at this beautiful song by the Pakistani singer:

The video was posted last year. However, it has recently resurfaced across various social media platforms and struck a chord with netizens. The comments section of the video is flooded with lakhs of likes and thousands of comments.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“This is so good! Man, your voice is amazing!” praised an Instagram user. “Amazing, total bliss to hear this in your voice. Thank you so much for recreating it,” added another.

“I felt goosebumps at ‘Saiyyan’,” joined a third. “That strong soothing voice, resonates beautifully with every note,” expressed a fourth. “Brother you are amazing. You have a beautiful voice,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

About Jaffer Shah:

The Pakistani singer's Instagram page is filled with videos showing his singing prowess. While in some of the videos he is seen singing renditions of popular songs from Pakistan, others show him performing hit Hindi tracks, including some classics.

“I am trying to bring something new, to spread it out. I need your support because you are the one due to whom I can achieve my aspiration. I just love to entertain people,” he wrote on his YouTube bio.