Sivamani treats travellers at Kochi airport to AR Rahman’s Humma Humma

A video of renowned drummer Sivamani’s impromptu performance for travellers at the Kochi airport in Kerala has been doing the rounds on social media. The video shows Sivamani playing the tune of a popular song by AR Rahman using his drumsticks. Sivamani playing the tune of Humma Humma at Kochi airport. (X/@SheetalMehta)

“It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger,” wrote X user Sheetal Mehta while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

The video opens to show Sivamani singing Humma Humma. As the video progresses, he starts playing the tune of the song using his drumsticks on the railing of the conveyor belt. As soon as he finishes his performance, onlookers express their admiration with audible praise and applause.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on January 17, the video has accumulated over 5.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“That’s Sivamani. You are blessed. Enjoy the delay,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Wow! Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks!”

“That’s Sivamani! What a legend!” wrote a third.

A fourth added, “Superb. The legend at play.”

“How lucky you are, madam,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Lucky! Free mini concert because of baggage delay!”

“I don’t think anyone would mind delays if Sivamani performs impromptu,” chimed in a seventh.