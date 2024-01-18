close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Sivamani treats travellers at Kochi airport to AR Rahman’s Humma Humma

Sivamani treats travellers at Kochi airport to AR Rahman’s Humma Humma

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 18, 2024 06:35 PM IST

An individual reacted to Sivamani’s performance at the Kochi airport and wrote, “Superb. The legend at play.”

A video of renowned drummer Sivamani’s impromptu performance for travellers at the Kochi airport in Kerala has been doing the rounds on social media. The video shows Sivamani playing the tune of a popular song by AR Rahman using his drumsticks.

Sivamani playing the tune of Humma Humma at Kochi airport. (X/@SheetalMehta)
Sivamani playing the tune of Humma Humma at Kochi airport. (X/@SheetalMehta)

Read| Pakistani singer’s soul-touching rendition of Kailash Kher’s Saiyyan has people’s hearts

“It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger,” wrote X user Sheetal Mehta while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The video opens to show Sivamani singing Humma Humma. As the video progresses, he starts playing the tune of the song using his drumsticks on the railing of the conveyor belt. As soon as he finishes his performance, onlookers express their admiration with audible praise and applause.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on January 17, the video has accumulated over 5.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“That’s Sivamani. You are blessed. Enjoy the delay,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Wow! Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks!”

“That’s Sivamani! What a legend!” wrote a third.

A fourth added, “Superb. The legend at play.”

“How lucky you are, madam,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Lucky! Free mini concert because of baggage delay!”

“I don’t think anyone would mind delays if Sivamani performs impromptu,” chimed in a seventh.

Also Read| Animal's Jamal Kudu gets a sitar rendition. Watch

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On