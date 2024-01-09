Animal's Jamal Kudu gets a sitar rendition, people say it's mind-blowing'

Music producer and sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma regularly showcases his mastery of the Indian classical instrument by sharing videos on social media. Recently, Sharma posted a video of him playing a rendition of Jamal Kudu, a song from Ranbir Kapoor's latest hit film Animal. Since Sharma posted the sitar version of this popular song, it created waves on social media and impressed many. Man playing Jamal Kudu on sitar.

"Since childhood, I’ve navigated dual musical paths: mastering sitar in the traditional way while teaching myself music production (trap, soulection type beats, EDM etc). Now, it’s time to merge these passions into an innovative blend," wrote Sharma in the caption of his post.

The video shows him sitting with a sitar and playing a remix version of Jamal Kudu. He effortlessly blends the upbeat tunes of the song on the classical instrument.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous likes and various comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and praised him for this sitar rendition.

Check out what people said about the post here:

An individual wrote, "So good. I need this on Apple Music."

A second commented, "My God! The quality of the song just increased tenfold with the sitar tune."

A third added, "You are so talented. I can listen to sitar all day."

"You added more beauty to the song," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Wow, this is an amazing rendition."

"Absolutely mind-blowing! Great fusion of genres, and they blend with each other so well," posted a sixth.