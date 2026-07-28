Congress stands with Azam Khan over Jauhar University demolition row: Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai visited Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur on Tuesday and reiterated the party’s support for jailed Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his family amid the row over the proposed demolition of university buildings. Ajay Rai with Tazeen Fatma during a meeting in Rampur on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Rai met students and teachers protesting at the university gate against the Rampur Development Authority’s order to demolish 38 of the 40 buildings on the campus. The proposed demolition, however, is currently on hold after the Moradabad divisional commissioner on Monday stayed the RDA’s July 15 order until the next hearing. Rai later met Azam Khan’s wife and former MP, Tazeen Fatma, and assured her of the Congress party’s support.

“Congress stands with Mohammad Azam Khan and his family, and will continue to stand with them,” Rai said, adding that the party was “fully committed and determined to save Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University with all its might.”

The former minister termed the Yogi Adityanath government’s move “anti-education, unconstitutional and undemocratic”, alleging that it was driven by political vendetta against Azam Khan. He said the university, named after freedom fighter, journalist and educationist Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, symbolised India’s freedom struggle and the role of education in national awakening.

Welcoming the interim stay on the demolition, Rai praised the students and teachers for their protest.

“Congress is determined to save this university at all costs. This is not just about protecting an educational institution but preserving the glorious legacy of the freedom movement,” he said.