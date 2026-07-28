UP logs 22,623 applications for Haj 2027, up by 1,654 from last cycle

Uttar Pradesh has received 22,623 initial applications for Haj 2027, up by 1,654 from 20,969 applications received in the previous cycle, according to figures released by the Haj Committee of India. The state ranked fourth in the country in terms of applications, behind Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala. The state ranked fourth in the country in terms of applications, behind Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala. (For representation)

The jump reflects improved awareness campaigns, smoother online processes, and strong community outreach by the Uttar Pradesh State Haj Committee, officials said. Despite an allocated quota of 30,000 slots in the last cycle, only 18,659 pilgrims were finally selected after document verification and completion of formalities.

Gujarat led the national chart with the highest applications, followed by Maharashtra and Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for Muslim Waqf, Haj and Waqf, Danish Azad Ansari, who is also the chairman of the UP State Hajj Committee, attributed the rise in registrations to the efforts by the Centre and the state government.

“The Hajis got better facilities and saw better management this time, which in turn has increased the interest of people who are interested in the pilgrimage in 2027. Our focus will be to provide the best available food, lodging and transportation facilities to the Hajis this time too,” Ansari said.

The minister also attributed the uptick to digital initiatives like the Haj Suvidha App, extended registration windows, and focused drives for passport issuance and medical screening.

The registration process for Haj 2027, which concluded recently, involved online applications followed by a digital random draw (Qurrah) for seat allocation. Selected pilgrims will need to deposit the advance amount and fulfil all health and documentation requirements.

The UP Haj authorities urged aspirants to stay updated through official portals and ensure timely completion of pending formalities.