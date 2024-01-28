‘The only loser I see is Donald Trump,’ President Joe Biden attacks Trump for calling veterans ‘suckers and losers’

President Joe Biden didn't hold back during his recent speech in South Carolina, kicking off his reelection campaign with a bang. He didn't mince words, referring to his Republican rival, Donald Trump, as a "loser." TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina's First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)(AFP)

South Carolina stronghold:

Biden chose to make his stand in South Carolina, a Republican stronghold that hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976. The stakes were high as he aimed to win over voters ahead of the 2024 general election.

Trump and veterans:

Biden took a swipe at Trump's treatment of veterans, highlighting the allegations that Trump called them "suckers and losers." Biden passionately declared, "I call them patriots and heroes. The only loser I see is Donald Trump."

Economic boast:

The President also didn't shy away from touting his economic achievements. He proudly stated, "Our economy has grown more in the last six months than it ever did at any point in Trump's entire four years in office."

Inflation down:

Biden addressed concerns about inflation, emphasizing that it's decreasing and now lower in the U.S. than in any major economy globally. He painted a positive picture of economic progress.

Record low unemployment:

Celebrating milestones, Biden highlighted the lowest levels of Black unemployment in history and the narrowing racial wealth gap. He aimed to showcase his administration's commitment to economic inclusivity.

Consumer confidence up:

Citing market researcher GfK's consumer confidence index, Biden pointed to increased confidence in the economy among Americans. The overall index score rose, indicating a positive outlook.

Trump's reaction:

Biden's direct shots at Trump didn't go unnoticed. Reports suggest Trump is "rattled" by Biden's efforts to get under his skin. Biden responded on social media, using Melania Trump's "Be Best" slogan to hit back.

Protest interruptions:

The President faced interruptions during his speech, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators and a climate activist causing disruptions. Despite the disturbances, Biden remained focused on delivering his message.

2024 rematch predictions:

Polling analysis indicates a tight race in a potential 2024 rematch. The Republican frontrunner is predicted to secure 47.3 percent of the vote, while the Democrat incumbent would garner 43 percent.