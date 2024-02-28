Blackpink's Jisoo and Seventeen's Mingyu bring immaculate glamour and suave to Dior's Paris Fashion Week show: Watch

Dior presented their Autumn/Winter 2024-25 ready-to-wear show at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. Many A-listers populated the front row as Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her latest collection at the Paris Fashion Week. K-Pop superstars - Blackpink's Jisoo and Seventeen's Mingyu also attended the show. The singers brought their immaculate glamour and suave to the star-studded event. While Jisoo stunned in an all-black mini blazer and shorts attire, Mingyu made a dapper appearance in a navy blue smart casual suit. Blackpink's Jisoo and Seventeen's Mingyu attend Dior's Autumn/Winter 2024-25 ready-to-wear show in Paris. (Instagram/@dior)

Blackpink's Jisoo and Seventeen's Mingyu at the Dior Paris Fashion Week show

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Blackpink's Jisoo arrived at the Dior show amid loud cheers from her fans, who stood outside the show venue to greet her. The Dior global ambassador wore an all-black ensemble and carried a black patterned Miss Dior bag to give a nod to the long-held legacy of the French multinational luxury fashion house. She styled the ensemble with black calf-length socks, a sequinned black tie, black ribbon hair ties, embellished triple-toned (black, white and gold) platform pumps, and a black buckle belt to cinch the waist.

Coming to Jisoo's outfit, she chose a black double-breasted blazer featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, notch lapel collars, front pockets, and a tailored fitting hugging her svelte form. The Flower singer paired the jacket with a white collared button-down shirt and matching black shorts. Lastly, centre-parted braided pigtails, black manicured nails, glossy mauve-pink lips, a blushed glowing base, and feathered brows rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Mingyu, dressed in a navy blue suit, attended the Dior A/W 2024-25 show in Paris. His suave look featured a sleek tailored blazer with notch lapels, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a curved hem, and an open front. The singer styled the jacket with matching navy blue pants featuring a mid-rise waist, a pleated silhouette, flared straight-leg fitting, and above-the-ankle hem length.

Migyu paired the navy blue smart-casual suit with a pinstriped white and light blue shirt featuring front button closures, a relaxed fitting, and colourful emerald and oxidised silver gemstone embellishments done on the collar and hem in floral patterns. He styled the ensemble with a luxurious watch, side-parted hairdo, embellished chunky loafers, dewy blushed skin, feathered brows, and glossed pink lips.

Meanwhile, for the Autumn/Winter 2024-25 ready-to-wear show, Maria Grazia Chiuri reflected on the transitional era of the late 1960s. The collection celebrates the shapes and materials that, when the Miss Dior boutique opened in Paris, gave impetus to a new way of dressing that could unite numerous women and make them all special.