Dior celebrates the 1960s and the origins of ready-to-wear at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Sculptural figures resembling cane warriors, clad in billowing dresses that evoked skeletal forms, stood sentinel on Dior’s runway Tuesday, presenting a visual metaphor for the protection of vanishing cultures. The display marked another chapter in Maria Grazia Chiuri ’s ongoing fusion of fashion and fine art at Paris Fashion Week. HT Image

Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Maisie Williams, Elizabeth Debicki and Natalie Portman were among the audience, captivated by a collection that revisited the 1960s and the genesis of ready-to-wear at Dior. As described by the fashion house, this era was a pivotal moment “when fashion left the atelier to conquer the world.”

Here are some highlights of Tuesday’s Fall-Winter 2024 displays:

The cane frame sculptural decor by Mumbai-based artist Shakuntala Kulkarni made for a dramatic armor-like backdrop for designs that celebrated the freedom and empowerment of ready-to-wear clothes for the modern woman. The collection revisited the 1960s with a fresh, contemporary lens.

The collection’s footwear, with its buckled, strappy knee-high boots, directly mirrored the cane ceiling’s latticework, while elsewhere, garments paid tribute to the 60s’ iconic nipped waists and A-line silhouettes. Yet, Chiuri skillfully infused these retro elements with a modern twist, incorporating sportswear styles with round-shouldered coats that exuded a minimalist feel.

Scarves, a recurring favorite of Chiuri’s, were ubiquitous for fall, and were in the program notes heralded as “protective, enveloping, and embellishing as required” for a free and worldly woman.

Among the collection’s highlights was a voluminous black crossover coat with an Asian influence, cinched at the waist and paired with a funky, studded black leather beret, standing out as a testament to Chiuri’s innovative historic fusion. Echoing the color palette of Marc Bohan, Dior’s designer in the 1960s, the collection dazzled in white, orange, pink and neon green, with makeup tones to match. Exquisite pieces crafted in double cashmere and gabardine spanned little dresses, pants, coats, jackets and skirts, boldly cut above the knee, marking a chic, pared-down approach.

Dior’s recent showcase was a deep dive into the annals of style history, offering guests a meticulously crafted lesson in the evolution of ready-to-wear.

At the show’s heart, the Miss Dior logo took center stage, elegantly emblazoned across an array of dresses, skirts and coats, each a testament to the brand’s rich heritage. The house provided attendees with detailed notes on the origins of ready-to-wear, spotlighting Dior’s pioneering role in the movement. Following Chloe’s footsteps, arguably the first recognized ready-to-wear brand established in 1952, Dior unveiled its inaugural ready-to-wear line under Bohan’s creative stewardship in the 1960s. This initiative marked a significant chapter in fashion and democratized luxury wear.

Fashion magazine Vogue is setting the stage for a celebration of fashion and sports with a special show to herald the upcoming Paris Olympics. Under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the fashion magazine announced it will host a unique gathering of France’s premier luxury brands on June 23, coinciding with International Olympic Day and setting the scene for the Games beginning just over a month later.

The “Paris (fashion show) will be a tribute to the Olympic Games," Wintour said in a statement. "It’s a dream to make the Place Vendôme Vogue World’s home — I can’t think of a setting that better captures the city’s rich history and glamour.” This event will mark a significant moment, celebrating 100 years of French fashion alongside the spirit of the Olympics, as Paris last welcomed the Games in 1924.

The show promises a fusion of fashion and Olympic disciplines, featuring renowned labels like Jacquemus, Balmain and Louis Vuitton, its men's lines now under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams.

Vaquera, the brand that first captured the fashion world’s attention with a dramatic U.S. flag gown and its sweeping train years ago in New York, has once again made waves. This fall, designers Patric DiCaprio and Bree Taubensee transported the audience back to the vibrant energy of the 80s, infusing their collection with a mix of denim, fur, tulle and an undeniably punk attitude, all while introducing a modern twist.

The duo unveiled an audacious American currency print in a bold homage to punk’s rebellious roots. The design — which manipulated the image of Andrew Jackson with graffiti and hearts, and stamped the word “FAKE” over an image of the White House — was not just a feat of artistic defiance but also a commentary on the value systems that dominate today’s society. This striking print graced everything from a crisply tailored button-down and tie to a cummerbund on effortlessly chic trousers.

One brand that captures the essence of upcycling glamour with a disco twist commanded attention: Germanier. Founded by Kevin Germanier, who has become synonymous with sustainable luxury, the latest collection was an homage to the electric atmosphere of cabaret. He masterfully intertwined his commitment to environmental consciousness with high fashion, presenting a line that was nothing short of disco-fabulous.

This season, the runway sparkled with eye-popping neons and gleaming jewels, embodying the extravagant disco era. A standout piece included a dress adorned with billowing glittered disco ribbons, creating a dynamic cascade of color and light.

Accessories were no less dramatic, with a neon yellow boa and disco-inspired opera gloves that offered style contradictions.

Germanier’s innovative use of materials was apparent in a microdress constructed from giant gleaming jewels. The collection’s palette vibrated with vivid colors, from the ethereal floaty gowns made of acid-toned ostrich feathers to a mini adorned with multicolored candies, showcasing Germanier’s unique blend of whimsy and sophistication.