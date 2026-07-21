St. Paul shooting reports: Multiple injuries reported at St. Paul Avenue- what we know

The reports citing scanner audio that claims a shooting took place on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday afternoon. At least three people are injured in the shooting, according to scanner audio. Police activity was also reported in the nearby Highland Park area. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to MN Crime, a social media page that reports on crime in Minnesota, first responders and police arrived at the scene at 4:20pm CDT and found deceased victims inside an apartment building. No word on the suspect was included in the report.

As of now, police in St. Paul have not released details on the incident.

St. Paul Avenue is located on the West Side of St. Paul, Minnesota, just southwest of the city's downtown area. 1500 block, where the reported incident took place, is a stretch of residential neighborhoods.

This story is being updated.