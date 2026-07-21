Fresh US strikes on Iran, bases hit in Bahrain, Trump warns Tehran 'will pay': Top 6 updates on Iran war

The conflict between Iran and the United States continued to intensify overnight into July 21, with fresh missile and drone attacks, expanding military operations, and growing concerns over maritime security in the Gulf. US military says it struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels in Hormuz. (X/@CENTCOM)

Iran claimed to have struck a US air defence system in Bahrain as Washington carried out its 10th consecutive night of strikes.

Commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz also came under attack, while Tehran warned it was engaged in a "full-scale war" and the Pentagon identified two US soldiers killed in Iranian attacks.

Also Read | Iran's Interior Minister arrives in Pakistan with 'good news' as US-Iran conflict escalates

Here are the top six developments to understand the latest in the US-Iran war:

1. Iran claims strike on US air defence system in Bahrain Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US Patriot air defence system in Riffa, Bahrain, with missiles and drones late Monday night, marking another escalation in the widening conflict, Reuters reported.