Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘counting down the days’ to come back to Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle express their anticipation to return to Canada after a three-day visit to Whistler for the 2025 Invictus Games launch event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the event from February 14 to February 16, where they were actively involved and pictured beaming throughout. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Whistler Sliding Centre during the training camp for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada February 15, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier(REUTERS)

In a statement to People, the couple shared their excitement for the upcoming main competition, scheduled for February next year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors, and families,” they stated.

ALSO READ| Was Queen Camilla the real reason behind Prince Harry’s early departure from UK after visiting ailing King?

‘It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people’

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, they added, “It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food, and culture. We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!”

On the final day of the Whistler event, Prince Harry delivered an emotional speech, emphasizing the significance of the Invictus Games as an opportunity for athletes to inspire people globally. He acknowledged the incredible atmosphere during the event, saying, “The last few days have been incredible. The smiles I have seen on the faces in the last few days prove why we do what we do, and that was just for the competitors.”

He envisioned the impact on friends and family: “Imagine what it will be like when friends and family get in a coach, get in a bus, and head up to Whistler. And get to spend hours or the whole day up in that beautiful mountain air.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting up? It's not what you think it is

The Duke of Sussex commended the athletes, saying, “Every single one of you inspires me, inspires us every single day. So please continue to be there to support each other. I know how much you love to serve — in many instances, you live to serve — so we will continue to give you the opportunity to serve and to inspire people up, down the country and around the world.”