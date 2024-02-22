Was Queen Camilla the real reason behind Prince Harry’s early departure from UK after visiting ailing King?

Prince Harry and Queen Camilla had a tense exchange when, during his recent visit to the UK to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, after the queen asked the exiled prince to leave. Was this why the Duke of Sussex left the UK earlier than expected? Royal tensions escalate as Queen Camilla and Prince Harry clash over a brief visit to see King Charles III amidst his cancer diagnosis.(Reuters/AP)

On January 6, Prince Harry travelled 5,500 miles from his LA mansion to his father’s residence at Clarence House to see him, 75, who was recently diagnosed with cancer following a treatment for an enlarged prostate. But his visit turned sour when the Queen reportedly told Harry to go away after only half an hour and allegedly said he should ‘never return’, as per RadarOnline.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude,” a well-informed insider told the National Enquirer.

The insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex kept His Majesty waiting for ‘hours’ and insisted that Camilla leave the room while they talked. This upset his stepmother (who wed Charles in 2005).

ALSO READ| Queen Camilla wants King Charles to abdicate the throne?

“I’m told Camilla was outraged,” the insider went on. “She’s taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it.”

“Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR stunt was the last straw. After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he’s a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn’t wanted back!”

‘Feud’ between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry

The hostility between Camilla and her youngest stepson has a long history, with Harry reportedly blaming her for ruining his parents’ marriage before his mother Diana passed away. It is also rumored that he called the king’s consort “dangerous,” “evil” and a “villain.”

The family feud is said to be so deep that several sources say Camilla, 76, and Prince William, 41, could try to prevent Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, from getting a share of the Royal’s $2billion fortune.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to be Taylor Swift's friend, royal expert claims

“They want Harry to be stripped of his titles, chopped from the line of succession and cut from the monarch’s $2 billion will,” the insider added. “Harry is already a palace pariah. They want to make it official.”