Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to be friends with Taylor Swift, royal expert claims

Meghan Markle has recently made headlines over her and Prince Harry's Sussex “rebranding.” As part of their rebranding, the royal pair not only launched a new Sussex website but also changed their children's surnames to Sussex. Recently, a royal commentator has claimed that the Duchess is “desperate” to be friends with Taylor Swift. Royal expert claims Meghan Markle wants to be Taylor Swift's friend

While the 34-year-old singer is famous for her celebrity friends group, Swift never made an appearance on Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, despite a handwritten invitation from the Duchess herself. However, the snub hasn't stopped Meghan from pursuing a friendship with the Cruel Summer hitmaker, according to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, per Express.

Schofield told GBN America's Patrick Christys, “Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure that People Magazine knew she attended.” “It was important for Meghan to release to gossip sites here that she was there, she wanted people to know,” she added, per the outlet.

‘She wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise’

Throughout her stellar career, Swift has seen a consistent rise in her fame and influence. In 2023, the Midnights singer was named Time's Person of the Year. More recently, Swift won her 13th Grammy Award, and her list of accomplishments goes on.

Explaining why she thinks Meghan wants to be friends with the Blank Space singer, Schofield said, “I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise.” Almost all the shows of her ongoing Eras Tour have been completely sold out. This speaks volumes about Swift's popularity and ever-growing fanbase, which has long been referred to as “Swifties.”

“Taylor went from villain to hero, and I’m sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, ‘How can I do something similar?’” Schofield added, per GBN America.