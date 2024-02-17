Prince Harry wraps Canadian tour with heartfelt speech alongside Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex closed their three-day tour in British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, February 16. Prince Harry delivered a heartfelt speech at the celebratory dinner in Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games, 2025. Meghan Markle, who stood by her husband throughout the grand event, captivated in an off-shoulder olive green dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine. Squamish Nation Councillor Wilson Williams, left; Meghan Markle; Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Jen Thomas; and Prince Harry exchange greetings after being given blankets during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Prince Harry's emotional speech at dinner in Vancouver

To mark the culmination of the event, Prince Harry said, “Our collective journey through truth and reconciliation is an important one for all of us, and as we come here to learn, my hope is we can depart and return as friends. When I am with the Invictus community surrounded by so many brave men and women who have served their countries with distinction, I feel humbled and at home,” per Hello.

“As we look forward to next year’s games, we are reminded of the progress we have made, the challenges we have overcome, and the victories we have celebrated. Our journey has been marked by courage, determination, and an unwavering commitment to shared values of service, sacrifice, and community,” Prince Harry continued.

“Invictus is not necessarily about winning a medal, but about the bonds that are built between nations; about the shared journey of recovery that competitors and their families are a part of,” the Duke of Sussex said, adding, “Tonight, we take one big step on that journey and in less than 365 days, we welcome the world to join us once again for another epic week.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive grand send-off

During the dinner, the Sussexes were joined by Canadian singer Michael Bublé, who performed an emotional song. In honour of the royal pair and the Invictus Games, Bublé altered part of the lyrics to “Who knew/ dreams can come true/ when life tells you/ you’re far from finished” and “Nothing tames/ Invictus Games/ you play them your way.”

The 48-year-old singer even paid a tribute to King Charles amid his ailing health as he added the line, “Our healing wishes for your dad,” in the re-written rendition of the song he co-wrote with fellow Canadian Paul Anka based on the tunes of My Way.