 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change their children's surnames to Sussex | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change their children's names to Archie and Lilibet Sussex

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change their children's names to Archie and Lilibet Sussex

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 16, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Amid the backlash for their new “Sussex” website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their children's surnames

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their children's surnames to Sussex, according to a recent report. The news comes as the couple faces backlash for using the title “Sussex” on their revamped website. The report adds that their children have been referred to as the Sussexes since King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their kids' surnames to Sussex(REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their kids' surnames to Sussex(REUTERS)

Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex

Instead of being referred to as Mountbatten-Windsors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are now known as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex, per The Times. An insider told the outlet, “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do, and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification, and it’s a proud moment,” the insider added, per Page Six. Following the revelation of their children's name change, Prince Harry provided a warm update about them. During a tell-all interview with Good Morning America on February 16, the Duke of Sussex said that his and Meghan's children are “doing great.”

Prince Harry provides an update on his kids

He continued, “The kids are growing up like all kids do, very fast. They have both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every day.” “I am just very grateful to be a dad,” Prince Harry added. The interview marks the first time that he addressed King Charles' health and his visit to the UK amid his father's cancer diagnosis.

When asked about his meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry said, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.” He even said that the king's ailment could have a “reunifying effect” on the family. “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On