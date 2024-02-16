Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change their children's names to Archie and Lilibet Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their children's surnames to Sussex, according to a recent report. The news comes as the couple faces backlash for using the title “Sussex” on their revamped website. The report adds that their children have been referred to as the Sussexes since King Charles' coronation in May 2023. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their kids' surnames to Sussex(REUTERS)

Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex

Instead of being referred to as Mountbatten-Windsors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are now known as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex, per The Times. An insider told the outlet, “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do, and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification, and it’s a proud moment,” the insider added, per Page Six. Following the revelation of their children's name change, Prince Harry provided a warm update about them. During a tell-all interview with Good Morning America on February 16, the Duke of Sussex said that his and Meghan's children are “doing great.”

Prince Harry provides an update on his kids

He continued, “The kids are growing up like all kids do, very fast. They have both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every day.” “I am just very grateful to be a dad,” Prince Harry added. The interview marks the first time that he addressed King Charles' health and his visit to the UK amid his father's cancer diagnosis.

When asked about his meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry said, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.” He even said that the king's ailment could have a “reunifying effect” on the family. “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he added.