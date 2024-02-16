Prince Harry's dig at King Charles? 'I'm grateful to be a dad'

Prince Harry said that his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are doing “great” and that he is “very grateful” to be a dad. Talking to the Good Morning America interviewer who asked him about “Harry the dad”, the Duke of Sussex joked that information was “classified”. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

“The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do incredibly fast. They’ve got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do. I’m just very grateful to be a dad," he said.

During the interview, Prince Harry also said that he had “considered” becoming an American citizen as he was “loving every single day” of his life in California.

When asked if he felt American, the Duke said, “No. I don’t know how I feel.”

Talking about more trips to the UK, Prince Harry said he has plans to return to see his family “as much as I can”.

I have my own family. As we all do. So my family, and my life in California, is as it is. I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through or back to the UK so I’ll stop and see my family as much as I can," he said.

Reflecting on his father's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry said he “jumped” on a plane as soon as he learned of his father’s illness.

Prince Harry said, “I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go and see him as soon as I could.”