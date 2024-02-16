 Considered becoming US citizen, Prince Harry says: ‘Loving every single day’ | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Considered becoming US citizen, Prince Harry says: ‘Loving every single day’

Considered becoming US citizen, Prince Harry says: ‘Loving every single day’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 07:33 PM IST

Talking about his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry said that it can help bring the royal family together.

Prince Harry revealed that he has considered becoming a US citizen as he described how he was “loving every single day” in California where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from royal duties in 2020. Speaking to Good Morning America, Prince Harry was asked if he felt American. He responded, “No. I don’t know how I feel."

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

“Would you think about becoming a citizen?” he was then asked to which Prince Harry replied, “I have considered it, yeah.”

On what was stopping him, the Duke of Sussex said that he had “no idea” but that he was currently concentrating on being in Whistler.

“I have no idea. I’m here doing this. The thought has crossed my mind but not a high priority right now," he said, adding that everything keeps him busy as, "The mission continues. Every element of the work continues and before you know it, this time next year, we’ll be right here doing all this again...and we’re going to have the whole of Whistler and hopefully the whole of Canada screaming these guys on for an epic games.”

On his children, Prince Harry said, “The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do incredibly fast. They’ve got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do. I’m just very grateful to be a dad.”

Talking about his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry said that it can help bring the royal family together but he did not share details of the monarch's prognosis.

“Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I’m grateful for that. Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together," he said.

Asked for “his outlook” on his father’s health, Prince Harry said, “That stays between me and him.”

