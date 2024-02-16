Prince Harry on King Charles' cancer in new interview: ‘Could help…’

Prince Harry said his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis can help bring the royal family together as he spoke on Good Morning America in first public remarks about his father’s illness following which he flied to the UK on a visit earlier this month. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Whistler, British Columbia.(AFP)

Asked “how was that visit for you, emotionally”, Prince Harry said, “Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I’m grateful for that.”

On if the illness in the family could have a “reunifying effect”, he replied, “Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

What we know about King Charles' health?

King Charles has received cancer treatment in London and is currently resting at Sandringham while Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are currently in Canada. Prince Harry met with his father, whose diagnosis was announced earlier this month by Buckingham Palace, for 45 minutes during a 26-hour trip to the UK.

Thanking supporters around the world, King Charles said, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Meanwhile, former royal correspondent Michael Cole said that King Charles can "never be faulted" for his lack of work as “he's very industrious, almost to the point of obsession. He will be working hard. He will be doing state papers, which arrive to the King in red boxes, and he will have been working his way through them.”