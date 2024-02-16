Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle feud ending? Prince Harry's wife makes this move

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle might have made the first move towards patching up her relationship with Prince William's wife Kate Middleton. The two have had a cold relationship in the past years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020. The couple also made remarks about several members of the royal family in their Netflix docuseries and interviews as well as Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle fight: What has happened so far?

Reportedly, Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry just four days before her wedding to Prince Harry but later claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that it was actually the other way around as Meghan Markle was hurt by Kate Middleton's action.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote that he had found Meghan Markle crying "on the floor" after an argument with Kate Middleton over bridesmaid dresses after the latter told Meghan Markle that there was a "problem" with her daughter Princess Charlotte's dress.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle fight: What has changed now?

Meghan Markle has changed her stance towards the fight after Kate Middleton's recent health scare, US Weekly reported citing a source who said, "Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles. So moves are being made to reconcile.”

A second source revealed that “Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best.”

“They can use this as a starting point. The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift." the report claimed citing the source.

Meghan Markle did not accompany Prince Harry when she visited King Charles in the UK last week. On this the source told the outlet, “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.”