Royal family worried? Prince Harry to talk about King Charles' cancer in TV chat

Prince Harry is set to discuss King Charles's cancer in a new US TV interview, it was reported. This will mark the first time King Charles' younger son will discuss the cancer diagnosis publicly after he flew to the UK to visit his father. The British monarch has received treatment in London and is currently resting at Sandringham. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Whistler, British Columbia.(AFP)

Prince Harry, who is currently in Canada alongside his wife Meghan Markle, met with his father for 45 minutes during a 26-hour trip to the UK. The promotion video for the Good Morning America interview claimed that Prince Harry will share details of his life with Meghan Markle and will also take a look at the Invictus Games which were founded by the Duke of Sussex during his time as a working royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

How is King Charles' health?

The royal family has been “changed forever” following King Charles's cancer diagnosis, a former royal correspondent claimed. King Charles has been travelling between his residences in Sandringham and London to receive treatment for “a form of cancer”. The diagnosis was announced earlier this month by Buckingham Palace.

King Charles thanked supporters around the world for their well-wishes saying, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Meanwhile, former royal correspondent Michael Cole said that King Charles can "never be faulted" for his lack of work.

“He's very industrious, almost to the point of obsession. He will be working hard. He will be doing state papers, which arrive to the King in red boxes, and he will have been working his way through them,” the former royal expert said.