 Prince Harry's meet with King Charles 'lasted 12 minutes': 'Was it for Netflix?'
News / World News / Prince Harry's meet with King Charles 'lasted 12 minutes': 'Was it for Netflix?'

Prince Harry’s meet with King Charles ‘lasted 12 minutes’: ‘Was it for Netflix?'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Prince Harry-King Charles: Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles may have been far more brief that reported.

Prince Harry’s meeting with his father King Charles “lasted 12 minutes”, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell said after the Duke of Sussex' abrupt trip to London following the UK monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry-King Charles: Prince Harry and King Charles met each other after the former flew to see his father in the UK.
Prince Harry and King Charles met each other after the former flew to see his father in the UK.

Prince Harry's visit prompted chatter of reconciliation between the brothers who have a strained relationship following Duke of Sussex' decision to step down from royal duties. Prince Harry also launched a series of scathing remarks about the royal family in his memoir ‘Spare’ as well as a series of interviews and documentaries.

Read more: Prince Harry's rare joke about King Charles amid royal feud: 'I was terrified'

What we know about Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles?

Lady Colin Campbell said that Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles may have been far more brief that reported. It lasted just 12 minutes, the royal commentator said, adding, “My understanding is actually the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes. Not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly over and inform the King’s office that he was arriving. One could actually wonder who was the visit for? Was it for Harry? Was it the King? Or was it for Netflix or was it a combination of all three?”

What we know about Prince Harry's meeting with Prince William?

Prince Harry's UK trip did not include a reunion with his elder brother Prince William as former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that by not meeting Harry, William has shown that he has disowned his brother.

“Harry could bunk down in Clarence House, where he used to live, to have the house to himself or he would follow perhaps by car, if he wasn't going to go in the helicopter with his father and his stepmother. But neither of those things happened. Instead, he went off to a hotel and goodness knows what he did with himself," she said.

Friday, February 09, 2024
