Prince Harry's rare joke about King Charles amid royal feud: 'I was terrified'

Prince Harry made a rare joke about his father King Charles during an award acceptance speech in Los Angeles. Recalling his first flight experience with his father, he collected an award for a living legend of aviation. He was presented the award by Hollywood star John Travolta who asked Prince Harry to speak about his first flight experience. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Prince Harry said, "I think I was maybe seven or eight years old in a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped into it so excited. And then my father jumped in behind the controls and I was terrified."

The audience laughed at the Duke of Sussex's humorous anecdote as he poked fun at John Travolta saying that the star “dines out” on the story of dancing with his mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry said, “I was one year old when you danced with my mum. As you’ve told everybody here and continue to dine out on that probably every single night.”

John Travolta had danced with the Princess of Wales at a White House party in 1985.

Prince Harry continued, “But look at us now. It’s great. So if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together.”

The joke comes at a time of tension between Prince Harry and the royal family. Robert Hardman, author of a new biography about King Charles III, said that at some point King Charles will mend the rift with Prince Harry, explaining, “I don’t know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there’s so much other stuff going on.