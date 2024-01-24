Camilla's urgent request to husband King Charles amid health woes: ‘Slow down’

Queen Camilla has urged her husband King Charles to "slow down" amid recent health concerns, a royal source said as per a report. Camilla has asked the monarch to rest and take it easy as he prepares to go for surgery this week, GB News reported citing an insider who said, “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.” King Charles III (L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (C) arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service.(AFP)

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was suffering from an enlarged prostate. The monarch was seen going to Norfolk, England from his Balmoral estate in Scotland. He was also seen driving around his Sandringham estate as he remains there while resting, it was reported.

Las year, King Charles undertook 516 engagements last year including 94 abroad.

Robert Hardman, author of a new biography about King Charles III, said, “The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself. He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of ­others less fortunate than himself.”

Queen Camilla has also been seen fulfilling royal duties on her own in Swindon where she said that King Charles was “fine” when asked by a royal fan.

The Queen earlier said that the King was doing “fine” and is “looking forward to getting back to work” after a visit to the Aberdeen Art Gallery last week.

King Charles is set to attend hospital this week for treatment for an enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace said. The monarch's condition is benign but he will undergo a “corrective procedure”, it said, adding, “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”