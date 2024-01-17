King Charles, Kate Middleton's major surgery woes: What we know so far

British monarch King Charles III is set to attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace said. The monarch's condition is benign but he will undergo a “corrective procedure”, it said, adding that the 75 year old's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation. The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed the Princess of Wales Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. King Charles prostate surgery: Britain's King Charles III waits on.(AFP)

What Buckingham Palace said on King Charles' operation?

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement said.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," the palace added.

What is enlarged prostate and is it dangerous?

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, Britain's health body NHS website said. The condition does not mean the patient has an increased risk of developing prostate cancer, it added.

“It's not a cancer and it's not usually a serious threat to health. Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case,” the site reads.

Does the royal family reveal health scares?

Usually the royal family does not share details of illnesses as it regards all medical issues as a private matter. The palace although said that King Charles was keen to share details to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have their conditions checked.

What we know about Kate Middleton's surgery?

Kate Middleton has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said, adding, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.