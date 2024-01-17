Kate Middleton surgery shock: Princess of Wales in hospital for 2 weeks

Prince William's wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has undergone abdominal surgery in London and will remain in hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace announced. The 42-year-old was admitted to the hospital yesterday for a procedure which the palace called “planned”. The palace said, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.” Kate Middleton Surgery: Britain's Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is seen. (Reuters)

How long will Kate Middleton stay in the hospital?

She is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery, the palace said, confirming that the the surgery was successful in an official statement.

What surgery has Princess of Wales had?

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” it added.

What about Kate Middleton's public engagements?

She wishes to apologise for any upcoming engagements that she has had to postpone, the palace said, adding, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

When will we know more on her health?

The palace said that it will “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Is the condition cancerous?

UK media reports said that the palace denied that the condition is cancerous.

When was Kate Middleton seen last in public?

Prince William and Kate Middleton were last seen together on Christmas in Sandringham with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince William returned to royal duties last week as he presented CBEs to rugby stars, Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Will Prince William also skip royal engagements?

Prince William is planning to fulfill his royal duties while ensuring that he stays with his wife Kate Middleton during the recovery process, GB news reported citing royal sources.

What UK media reports said on Kate Middleton's surgery?

Sky News reported that Prince William will be postponing several engagements and the couple will also not take part in any engagements abroad for the foreseeable future. She will only return to royal duties upon medical advice, reports added.

What Kensington palace has not revealed on Kate Middleton?

The palace did not give any insight into what the surgery was treating.