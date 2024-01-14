Prince Harry has ‘shrunk’, royal expert says: Meghan Markle ‘treats him like…'

Meghan Markle's mother has reportedly moved in with her and Prince Harry as the Duchess of Sussex aspires to work more in Hollywood. Doria Ragland will be living with the couple in their Montecito mansion where they have been living since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Royal expert Angela Levin said as per GB news, “He has no power. You don't feel that he's making decisions. The decisions come from Meghan. Maybe Meghan discusses them with her mother, or maybe she just tells her mother, but Harry as a shrunk in every single way.”

“She writes his speeches, she tells him what to do. Pushing him here and there, moving him to different places like you might do with a child," Anglea Levin said.

Another royal author said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are switching strategy to increase their popularity as they are expected to change their image.

Royal author Phil Dampier said, “I think Harry and Meghan have realised that their image in the last year has been totally negative and they are associated with moaning and winging about the royal family and their lot in general. Probably advised by their PR people they look like they will play things differently in 2024.”

The royals “want to fight back and show they can do good works, but also that they are enjoying themselves and can have fun", the expert said as top crisis manager in the UK Mark Borkowski asserted that 2024 could be “seismic” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry. I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand," he said.