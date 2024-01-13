King Charles wants Kate Middleton to be promoted to this role that he once had

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is set for a promotion within the royal family to a role which is pivotal to King Charles' streamlined version of the monarchy. Following her 42nd birthday, the Princess of Wales could be granted new powers by King Charles. After celebrating her birthday in Windsor alongside Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, she would be promoted, a report claimed. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is seen in London.(AP)

The Mail reported citing a source, "They'll be at Windsor as the children are just about to start back at school, so it will just be family. But to be honest, that's just the way she likes it."

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

King Charles is considering appointing Kate Middleton as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. It is regarded as the most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain for which the monarch personally chooses members of the royal family. Prince William, King Charles' wife Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are already part of the Order of the Garter. If given this position, Kate Middleton will also have the power to grant royal warrants just like her mother-in-law and husband.

The upcoming review of royal warrants for a group of around 800 firms that supply the royal household could also be then held by Kate Middleton. The review allows firms to use the Royal Arms in their branding. The UK monarch chooses royal members who can grant royal warrants and King Charles had this power when he was Prince of Wales. He was given the power by his mother late Queen Elizabeth II.

Currently, only King Charles has the power but he may grant it to his wife Camilla and Prince William. Although, some warrant holders have reportedly said that Kate Middleton officially endorsing them would be a "huge boost to the British industry as the interest would go through the roof, particularly in areas such as fashion and lifestyle."