Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's neighbours say ‘unimpressed by their soap opera’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours are fed up of hearing about the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US. The couple now live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet but one local said that the residents are sick of hearing about them.

Barry Maher told the Mirror, “Harry and Meghan live down the street but in a considerably pricier spot, though nobody around here is exactly living in cardboard boxes. Since we never see them, local tolerance seems to mirror USA tolerance in general. People who like them seem to have an unlimited tolerance, no matter what they do.”

“Everyone else is either unimpressed by the travelling soap opera or is just sick of hearing about them,” Barry Maher told the outlet.

Prince Harry had previously claimed that he misses the UK and royal family in the couple's documentary for Netflix which was released in December 2022.

The Duke of Sussex said, "I miss the weird family gatherings when we are all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. So I miss the UK, I miss my friends.”

Then, royal commentator Michael Cole slammed Prince Harry over his repeated criticism of his family members since he moved to the US, saying, "They are spoilt, they have an agenda. That agenda is very unhelpful and hurtful to his family. He said he misses Britain and misses the British way of life, well it is a strange way of showing it."

This comes after reports claimed that Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland moved in with her daughter and son-in-law as she shifted to the couple's California home to help them through “tough times”.

“2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them. Doria looks fighting fit but she’s nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren. It takes nearly three hours to drive one way, so it made sense for her to move into the guesthouse. She now spends more time there than in her own house," it was reported.