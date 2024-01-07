Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry: 'Amid tough times…'

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has reportedly moved in with her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry in Montecito, United States, it was reported. The Duchess of Sussex' mother has shifted to the couple's California home to help them through “tough times”. Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, are seen.

“2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them,” Daily Express UK reported citing an unnamed source.

“Doria looks fighting fit but she’s nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren. It takes nearly three hours to drive one way, so it made sense for her to move into the guesthouse. She now spends more time there than in her own house," the source alleged.

For Meghan Markle the past year has been very tough and the same applies to Prince Harry as well, the report claimed. The couple released their Netflix documentary in December 2022. They later lost out on a lucrative $20 million Spotify deal and Netflix also cancelled the development of Pearl- an animated series created by Meghan.

“Doria has really been Meghan’s rock over the past year. Not only has she been there for her daughter but has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren,” the source said as per the report. “Harry adores her as well and loves having her there. There are times when he needs alone time, so Doria heads over to the guesthouse to make herself scarce when needed," the source alleged, adding, “Doria has basically become the mother of the household. Harry loves to be mothered so he finds Doria being there very refreshing. Harry appreciates the warmth and kindness that Doria brings to the family,” the source said. “He doesn’t get that from his side of the family and thinks it important that the children are close with their grandmother.”