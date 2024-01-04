Prince William has turned to this royal member ‘in absence of Prince Harry'

Prince William has built a very strong relationship with Mike Tindall in the absence of his brother Prince Harry, a royal commentator claimed. Mike Tindall- Zara Tindall's husband and a former rugby player- was seen with Prince George on Christmas day at Sandringham as the two families share a very strong bond. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also appeared on Mike Tindall's podcast recently where he teased the couple about their competitive nature. Princes William and Harry(AFP)

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter said that since Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle and moved to the United States, Prince William has turned to Mike Tindall for support.

“Mike is a pretty straight guy. He’s down to earth, and William is too. Put aside [William’s] role in state occasions, where he has to maintain a certain decorum; the rest of the time, if he goes to a rugby or football match he’s in there cheering with the rest of the fans," he said.

Both Prince William and Mike Tindall are “likeable guys”, as per the royal expert who explained, “We’ve seen [this] time and again in William and Mike’s interactions. They are a proper family. They’re not playing at it. They are two peas from the same pod, they’ve just had different upbringings.”

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward suggested that Mike Tindall's appeal to Prince William is through his down-to-earth nature.

“Mike Tindall has that kind of sportsman camaraderie that would especially appeal to William, who was once a wild boy himself. Mike gets funnier under the influence of alcohol and can be totally outrageous. William cannot do this anymore as he is too aware of his responsibilities. But he can live vicariously through Mike," the biographer said.