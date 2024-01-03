Meghan Markle tried to arrange a meeting with King Charles: ‘Wants answers…’

Meghan Markle "wants answers" from King Charles about use of her royal title, a royal expert claimed. Commentator Neil Sean claimed that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "don't understand why" they have been subjected to different rules than other members of the royal family. Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is seen. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle wants to meet King Charles and has even tried to arrange a meeting with him to discuss key issues she has found prominent, the royal expert said.

“Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King. She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one to one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy," he said, adding, "The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family. Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."

This comes after it was reported that Meghan Markle plans to write a book about her life which will cover her life in Hollywood as well as her time in the royal family. The book may be a part of a four-book deal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed with Penguin Random House, it was reported. Under the same deal, Prince Harry released his memoir Spare in 2023.

A Hollywood agent said as per the Mirror, "I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest. Spare is clearly Prince Harry's chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince? If she's harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense."