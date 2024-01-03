close_game
When Meghan Markle wanted to 'confide' in Kate, Prince William's wife said…

When Meghan Markle wanted to ‘confide’ in Kate, Prince William's wife said…

ByMallika Soni
Jan 03, 2024 03:00 PM IST

A royal author revealed how Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship played into their wives' dynamic.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did not have an “instant bond” despite being outsiders in the royal family, a book claimed. Omid Scobie detailed the early days of Meghan and Kate's connection. In ‘Endgame’, the author revealed how Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship played into their wives' dynamic.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)
Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

When Meghan Markle transitioned into the royal role, Omid Scobie said that she had "hoped" to confide in Kate Middleton as "still, for Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points. They were once both outsiders, middle-class women brought into the house of Windsor for unimaginably different lives. Kate, however, was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan."

The author claimed that Kate Middleton "can be cold" if she doesn't like someone and that she particularly "wasn't a fan" of Meghan Markle.

"She spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her," he wrote citing a source close the royal family.

What Meghan Markle said about her relationship with Kate Middleton

In Netflix's Meghan & Harry docuseries, Meghan Markle said, “When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

"There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now," she said, adding, "But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

