Prince William-Kate ‘different’ from royal family: ‘They don’t want to be…'

Prince William and Kate Middleton refuse to be "painted as absentee parents" for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a royal commentator claimed as the couple were criticised for their lack of public engagements in 2023. Royal author Gareth Russell defended Kate Middleton and Prince William, claiming they are "prioritising their children". Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, from right, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Christmas day service.(AP)

“We can defend the couple in that this is what it looks like when royals prioritise their children and their home life. The reason why it seems so low is that the previous generations of royals did not do this, with the result that they were often painted by their children and by many of their subjects as being absentee parents. They weren't there enough for their children,” he told GB News.

The royal expert added, “There inevitably has to be a trade-off in this. You can either have royals who commit to as many engagements as the Queen Mother or the Queen or Prince Philip did. But the upshot of that, is that they won't spend as much time day-to-day with their children. Or you have royals like Prince William and Catherine, who do less public engagements when they have very young children.”

He asserted, “So either you have royals who continue to work as publicly and as often as they did before, or you have royals who perhaps raise happier families. And bearing in mind the expectation is that one day William and Catherine will have the fullest schedule of all and hopefully that will be when their children are grown. It's worth noting, that of all the royals ahead of them, none of them have young children. So this is what it looks like when the family part of the Royal Family takes precedence for the first time.”