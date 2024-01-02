Did King Charles meet Prince Harry-Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet?

King Charles has not met Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet in 2023 as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children live in Montecito with their parents. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020, King Charles has hardly seen Prince Archie but may have only seen Princess Lilibet once, according to a royal commentator. This comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted them from Frogmore Cottage last year as they were asked to vacate the property by King Charles. King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

What royal commentator said on King Charles

Royal commentator Michael Cole said the situation was “very sad” because "When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren'. Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren.

“He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs,” the royal expert said.

Meghan Markle no show in UK

The Duchess of Sussex has not visited Britain throughout 2023 and her absence looks likely to continue as Prince Harry reportedly turned down an invitation to reunite with his family in 2024. The couple were invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding which will take place during the summer of 2024 which King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton are all expected to attend.

The couple turned down the invitation due to fears it would be “too awkward”, it was reported. Meghan Markle was last in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022 while Prince Harry attended his father's coronation on his own in May 2023 as his wife decided to stay away from the event. She also did not join Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards in September 2023 despite travelling to Germany for the Invictus Games.