Does Prince William want King Charles to abdicate? ‘He needs more control…’

Prince William “never wants King Charles to abdicate” but he does want "more control" over the monarchy, a GB news report claimed in which friends of the Prince of Wales opened up about reported tensions between the King and his son. The friends were adamant that their relationship is “not destructive”, the report claimed as a source said that Prince William would “respect” his father’s “rank”, unlike Prince Harry who “would not do as (he) was told”. Britain's Prince William and Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.(AP)

As per the report, a former Palace employee admitted that King Charles and his son have different work/life balances, claiming, “William and Kate would do things like give you two weeks off if your father died, while Charles’s office has a more workaholic vibe.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier Prince William said that when it comes to charitable causes he wants to “go a step further” than his family. The Prince of Wales also said then that he would like to avoid spreading himself too “thin” and ending up with “loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on”.

King Charles's friends refuted any suggestions claiming, “Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was.”

But a former Buckingham Palace staffer said, “I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety.

A friend of Prince William’s said that, “William and Catherine have three children under the age of 11, so that is very much their focus right now. William neither expects nor wants Charles ever to abdicate.”

Another friend said, “Of course William expects to be given more influence and control as the years go by. That’s how it works. It’s total rubbish to suggest that means they are at each other’s throats.”