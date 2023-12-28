New royal rift? Prince William-King Charles are at odds: ‘There is rivalry…'

A former Buckingham Palace staffer said that Prince William and his father King Charles don't always agree on everything but they are always respectful of one another. The two have different ways of handling things, but Prince William is always respectful of his father’s rank as the monarch as he understands there's a hierarchy and his father comes first, the insider told Daily Beast. Britain's William, Prince of Wales attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church.(Reuters)

This comes after Prince William said earlier this year that he plans to take the monarchy a “step further”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was," the insider said.

So what is the equation between King Charles and Prince William?

Prince William and King Charles may have differing opinions, depending on the topic, which often result in a healthy debate, creating growth as per the insider who suggested, “I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm.”

King Charles’ methods are more traditional while his son's ways are more relaxed, the insider adding, saying, “I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety. Ultimately the monarchy is a hierarchical structure based on military principles, and when push comes to shove, you have to obey orders from your superiors. That’s what William and Kate understand.”