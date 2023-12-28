Kate Middleton and her mother ‘plotted’ marriage to Prince William?

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton planned her eldest daughter to attend the University of St. Andrews where she met Prince William and eventually married him. Carole almost plotted the couple to meet, a royal historian claimed. Royal historian Clare McHugh said as per OK, “What is interesting to me is that The Crown did not shy away from showing Carole as insistent that Kate kept going. I think the only part where they faltered was when they had Kate resisting a bit.” Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) leave after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service.(AFP)

What's the whole story?

Kate Middleton was supposed to attend the University of Edinburgh but changed her plans to attend the University of St. Andrews when it was announced that Prince William had chosen that school to complete his education. Kate also took an unexpected gap year, just as Prince William did. But it wasn’t just Carole Middleton who wanted the couple to meet as per the royal historian.

Clare McHugh said, “The two of them were as one all along."

In her biography Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl also said, “It seemed every girl in America wanted to come to St. Andrews to search out the prince. Kate would have read the papers. She would have known that William was going and that there was every chance they could be in the same program at the same time if she got a place to study there.”

“Prince William, a left back on Ludgrove’s Colts team, came to St. Andrew’s [Kate’s prep school in Berkshire] to play a hockey match when he was nine years old,” Nicholl wrote, adding, "William, like Kate, loved sports and was one of the best hockey and rugby players in his year. Of course, the arrival of the prince generated a flurry of excitement. It was the first time Kate had set her eyes on the young prince, but certainly not the last.”

“[Kate’s friends] said ‘Uh-uh, she didn’t meet him at [the University of] St. Andrews, she met him before she got there, while she was at school during her sixth form through some of her friends,’” Katie Nicholl said in an interview.