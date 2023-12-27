Who is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie? Does he have a title? Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in 2019. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still members of the royal family and stepped down in January 2020 to move to United States. Prince Harry seen with his son Archie.

Archie is entitled to the "courtesy title" of Earl of Dumbarton but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose not to give him a courtesy title at that time. Meghan Markle even said that she would have accepted a title for Archie at birth if it had offered him security and "meant he was going to be safe."

“And it's not our decision to make. Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles, good and bad ... that is their birthright to then make a choice about,” she said. Following King Charles' accession to the throne, Archie got the title of Prince.

On his children, Prince Harry said, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

All you need to know about Prince Archie- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son