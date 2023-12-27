Who is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie? Does he have a title? Details
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in 2019. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still members of the royal family and stepped down in January 2020 to move to United States.
Archie is entitled to the "courtesy title" of Earl of Dumbarton but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose not to give him a courtesy title at that time. Meghan Markle even said that she would have accepted a title for Archie at birth if it had offered him security and "meant he was going to be safe."
“And it's not our decision to make. Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles, good and bad ... that is their birthright to then make a choice about,” she said. Following King Charles' accession to the throne, Archie got the title of Prince.
On his children, Prince Harry said, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."
All you need to know about Prince Archie- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born on May 6, 2019, in London.
- While introducing him, Meghan Markle said, “He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm.”
- She later revealed that the couple almost named their son Harrison but then decided on Archie, a shortened version of the name Archibald- which means genuine, bold and brave.
- Harrison was chosen as the middle name which originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning "son of Henry" or “son of Harry.”
- When he was only 4 months old, Archie joined his parents on a visit to South Africa where he met anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
- After the visit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from royal duties.
- Prince Harry said that he decided to step down from his royal royal as he wanted to focus on being a father. He said, “I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself.”
- He also shared that there's a picture of Princess Diana hanging in Archie's nursery.
- One of Archie's first words was "grandma," after "mama," "papa" and “crocodile”, he then said.
- Prince Harry also said that Archie inherited some of his trademark cheekiness. "I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive," he said, adding, “There's so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there's also so much to worry about.”