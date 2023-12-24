Meet Charlotte: Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomes their second child Charlotte Elizabeth Diana at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. Princess Charlotte is the fourth in the line of succession to the British throne. When she was born, Kate Middleton said, “It's very special having a new little girl. I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister. The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here.”

Britain's Princess Charlotte tries her hand at archery.(AP)