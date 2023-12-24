Meet Charlotte: Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter
Dec 24, 2023 01:00 AM IST
Kate Middleton said, “It's very special having a new little girl. I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister."
Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomes their second child Charlotte Elizabeth Diana at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. Princess Charlotte is the fourth in the line of succession to the British throne. When she was born, Kate Middleton said, “It's very special having a new little girl. I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister. The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here.”
Here's everything you need to know about Princess Charlotte
- Charlotte's name has special meaning for Prince William and Kate Middleton- her first name being the feminine version of her grandfather Prince Charles. Charlotte's middle names reference her late grandmother Princess Diana and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
- King Charles had once shared that Charlotte was an "easier" baby than George.
- Kate Middleton once jokes that Charlotte was already developing “quite a feisty side” and she hoped that George would help keep her in line.
- In 2016, Charlotte took part in her first royal tour with her family, traveling to Canada for a week-long trip.
- Then Charlotte spoke her first public words and was overheard calling William "Dada" and shouting “pop pop!”.
- Charlotte was enrolled in Willcocks Nursery School, a different school than her brother had attended at that age because the family "thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte's education and they were impressed by the team who work there."
- Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that Charlotte loved dancing, art, acrobatics and cooking. Queen Elizabeth said that the little girl didn't mind bossing around her older brother.
- When Charlotte turned four, she was enrolled in the same school as her older brother- Thomas's Battersea School in London.
