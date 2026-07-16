US imposes 25% tariff on Brazil imports from July 22: What triggered the trade dispute

The US will begin charging 25% tariff on imports of certain goods from Brazil following an investigation alleging that the country engaged in unfair trade practices. The Trump administration proposed an additional 25% duty on imports from Brazil in a June 1 report following an investigation pursued under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. (AFP/file photo)

The year-long inquiry “found a number of Brazil’s practices to be unreasonable and discriminatory, restricting the competitive position of American farmers, workers, innovators, and exporters,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a post on X late Wednesday night.

Imports of coffee, beef, and certain ethanol products would be exempt from the new duties, a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the official announcement on Wednesday. Ethanol would be subject to the new tariffs, however.

The tariffs will go into effect on July 22, according to an official.

“Today’s action is necessary to address these unfair trade practices to ensure American workers and companies can compete on a level playing field,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement. “Extensive negotiations with Brazil over the past year have not resolved these issues, but we remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation.”

Brazil’s government denounced the tariffs and said it would take measures to insulate its economy from their effects.

“There is no justification for unilateral measures against our country,” the government said in a statement. “We will continue to diversify our trade partnerships and open new markets for our products.”